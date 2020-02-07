Premium brands emerge largely unscathed from a trying 2019

For Lamborghini, the Urus SUV was very well received in SA, with 41 units of the super SUV finding homes in 2019, making it the best seller despite its starting price of R4.5m.

There were also 13 Aventadors and five Huracans sold. The new Huracan Evo which has just gone on sale here is expected to add to the positive sales outlook of 2020.

German brand Daimler’s 2019 global sales stood at 2.3-million cars, representing a 1.3% increase compared to 2018, and also becoming the bestselling premium brand worldwide.

However, the SA division’s 14,498 total sales showed a 3% decline. Local Mercedes-Benz spokesperson Lebogang Matsoso believes the segment will stabilise in 2020.

The biggest seller was the C-Class with 4,595 units followed by the A-Class with 2,272 vehicles. AMG models accounted for 1,002 of total sales, with seven Mercedes-Maybachs for the year. An influx of new models will arrive despite the lower market expectations.

Audi had a relatively good 2019 in SA with a total of 8,703 vehicles sold, in spite of majority of its models having progressed through their respective product life cycles and thereby being older or aged in comparison to the competition, explained brand spokesperson Tashta Bhana.

She also cites consumer conservatism when considering a new premium sedan by either hanging onto their vehicles for a longer period of time or considering cheaper alternatives from VW to be more practical with their spending.

The Audi Q8 SUV sold a total of 141 units while the soon to be replaced R8 sports coupe attracted 25 new owners.

With the launches of the Audi A7 Sportback and new generation A6 range, this year will also usher in a facelift to the Audi A5 range, Audi S8, new RS5 Sportback and Coupe, and the high-performance Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback models.

Lexus communications manager Thabo Smouse says the local division of the Japanese premium brand is committed to pushing its self-charging hybrid technology and hybrid strategy further in the SA market.

The company sold only 147 units here in 2019 but with an entry-level ES hybrid model already launched with more additions in the form of cheaper NX and UX hybrids, an LS hybrid and the arrival of the anticipated LC 500 Convertible to boot, this year looks promising for more sales within Toyota’s prestige brand.

BMW finished 2019 at the top of standings in the segment in which the BMW 7 Series, BMW X7, BMW 8 Series and BMW i8 compete, with the sales having increased by 152 units (8.56%) to 1,925 from 1,773 units sold in 2018. BMW’s 2020 prospects will be bolstered with the launch of the BMW M8 trio of Competition Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe models.

Ferrari sold 69 cars here last year, a big hike over the 29 units sold in 2018. The most popular prancing horse car was the 488 Pista which moved 22 units, followed by the Portofino (15) and the 812 superfast (14).

Daytona, local importer of Aston Martin, McLaren, Pagani and Rolls-Royce, does not report sales figures but the company says the sales trends showed an increase on all four of its brands, with Rolls-Royce sales boosted by the 2019 arrival of the Cullinan SUV.

Aston Martin’s order books were strong according to Daytona, with the new DBX SUV spiking interest in the brand and setting it up for positive outlook for 2020. McLaren too has reportedly seen year-on-year increases in sales with a growth outlook heading into 2020, more so with new products like the new McLaren GT that makes its SA debut this coming weekend.

What surely must be the unicorn of prestige brands here in SA, Pagani, delivered a Huayra Roadster recently, with a second being delivered in Q1 2020 — at prices of more than R40m a piece.