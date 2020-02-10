Ducati unleashes rapid and lightweight Superleggera V4

Ducati has presented the Superleggera V4, the most powerful and technologically advanced production motorcycle ever made by the Italian manufacturer. Only 500 units of the new superbike, which is directly inspired by Ducati's MotoGP racing machines, will be made.

According to Ducati, it is the only motorcycle in the world with a carbon-fibre frame, swing arm and wheel rims that can be used on public roads. As its name suggests, the main characteristic of this bike is its lightness. By itself, the simple decision to build the entire load-bearing structure of the frame from carbon fibre has made it almost 7kg lighter than the Panigale V4.