Ducati unleashes rapid and lightweight Superleggera V4
Ducati has presented the Superleggera V4, the most powerful and technologically advanced production motorcycle ever made by the Italian manufacturer. Only 500 units of the new superbike, which is directly inspired by Ducati's MotoGP racing machines, will be made.
According to Ducati, it is the only motorcycle in the world with a carbon-fibre frame, swing arm and wheel rims that can be used on public roads. As its name suggests, the main characteristic of this bike is its lightness. By itself, the simple decision to build the entire load-bearing structure of the frame from carbon fibre has made it almost 7kg lighter than the Panigale V4.
Elsewhere the extensive use of aluminum, carbon, titanium and magnesium has contributed to a dry weight for the Superleggera V4 of only 159kg, 16kg less than the Panigale V4, for a record power-to-weight ratio of 1.41 hp/kg for a road-legal machine.
The new bike's Desmosedici Stradale R 998cc 90-degree engine delivers up to 167kW. As an option, it can even reach 174kW with a titanium Akrapovic racing exhaust system. It also benefits from small competition-inspired winglets that guarantee downforce at high speeds and therefore increased performance.
The price of the Superleggera V4 has yet to be announced. First deliveries are expected in June 2020. As an added bonus, all buyers of this extraordinary superbike will be given the opportunity to enjoy a free ride on a Panigale V4R (SBK World Championship) on the Mugello circuit.