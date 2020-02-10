Geely in talks with Volvo to join forces

China's Geely Automobile said on Monday it was in early discussions with Sweden's Volvo Car AB about combining the two businesses into a global car maker with listings in Hong Kong and Stockholm.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Automobile's parent group, acquired Volvo from Ford Motor Co in 2010.

The combined company would have "the scale, knowledge and resources to be a leader in the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry", it said.

The combination of two businesses would bring together brands including Volvo, Geely, Lynk & Co and Polestar. Geely's new energy brand Geometry will also be included, a company spokesman confirmed.