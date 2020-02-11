news

Polestar car components to be made from recycled plastic, cork and nets

11 February 2020 - 20:54 By AFP Relaxnews
Polestar, the electrified performance brand of Volvo, has revealed plans to further reduce its carbon footprint.
After standardising the vegan interior of the Polestar 2, the company will continue to improve the sustainability of their future production models by reducing the amount of plastic used to make various interior components.

Last year, Polestar made headlines by making the interior of their second fully-electric model fully vegan.

Now the company is announcing plans to further reduce their carbon footprint.

Polestar's future production models could be equipped with seats finished with fabric made with recycled plastic bottles.
Several options have been identified by the brand to make future production models more eco-friendly:

  • the seats can be upholstered in fabric made from 100% recycled plastic bottles;
  • interior plastic components like body panels can be infused with waste cork from the wine industry, as well as flax fibres; and
  • the carpets can be "derived from recycled fishing nets".

According to the company, Polestar won't sacrifice the luxurious quality of the vehicle by swapping out plastic materials for more sustainable options. Rather, the brand will be able to hold onto their design language and vision while also demonstrating their commitment to sustainability.

"For Polestar, sustainability is not just about the electric powertrain," said CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

"With the development of these innovative new solutions that we will introduce in our future cars, we make a strong statement of our intentions."

