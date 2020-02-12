Alfa Romeo to celebrate its 110th anniversary this June

Italian car maker Alfa Romeo will celebrate its 110th birthday on June 24. A host of events have been planned to mark the occasion.

Alfa Romeo will be showcasing the history of the brand with the participation of perfectly functioning examples of its iconic models in the Mille Miglia in Italy from May 13 to 16 and the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK from July 9 to 12.

The brand will also organise festivities from June 24 to 28 at the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo in Arese, Italy, where visitors will have a chance to admire the many models that have built Alfa Romeo's reputation.