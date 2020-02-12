news

Hyundai signs development deal with another electric vehicle start-up

12 February 2020 - 08:04 By Reuters
Hyundai has announced that it will jointly develop electric vehicles with California start-up Canoo.
Hyundai has announced that it will jointly develop electric vehicles with California start-up Canoo.
Image: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co broadened its future transportation portfolio with an agreement to jointly develop electric vehicles with California start-up Canoo, the companies said on Tuesday.

It was the second such deal announced in recent weeks by Hyundai and sister company Kia Motors Corp, which in mid-January said it would invest $110m (about R1,6bn) in UK start-up Arrival and jointly develop electric commercial vehicles.

In Seoul, a Hyundai spokesperson said the automaker's partnership with two-year-old Canoo would focus on smaller electric passenger vehicles about the size of its Accent compact.

Like Arrival, Canoo has developed a “skateboard”, a low-rise platform that bundles batteries and electric motors with such chassis components as steering, brakes, wheels and tyres, on which a variety of body types can be built.

Late last year, Canoo revealed its “post-SUV” model, based on its electric-vehicle skateboard and intended to be marketed to individuals and fleets by subscription.

Hyundai has been investing heavily in recent months in a variety of future transportation ventures, notably a $4bn (about R59bn) joint venture with auto supplier Aptiv, announced in September, to develop self-driving vehicles and systems.

Those investments are part of a sweeping five-year, $87bn (roughly R1,2tn) plan to ramp up the automaker's expertise and activity in electrification, automation and related services.

Previously, Hyundai and Kia had made a number of transportation-related investments, including in Silicon Valley self-driving start-up Aurora and ride-service start-ups Ola in India and Grab in Singapore. Hyundai and Kia last year invested $89m (about R1,3bn) in Rimac Automobili, a nine-year-old Croatian company that aspires to build electric supercars and which is also backed by Porsche AG.

MORE

Meeting CO2 targets in 2020 and 2021 'will be a challenge', says Daimler CEO

Daimler will not sacrifice the profitability of next-generation electric cars, chief executive Ola Kaellenius said on Tuesday, as the carmaker ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Geely in talks with Volvo to join forces

China's Geely Automobile said on Monday it is in early discussions with Sweden's Volvo Car AB about combining the two businesses into a global ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Green transport set to overtake cars in world's major cities by 2030

From public transport to cycling, sustainable transport is on course to overtake driving in the world's biggest cities within a decade, according to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Traffic cops 'must do their jobs' and help traffic to flow during blackouts news
  2. OPINION | Why the Mercedes-Benz X-Class was ultimately doomed to fail Features
  3. Ducati unleashes rapid and lightweight Superleggera V4 news
  4. Motorists frustrated as system failure means licence applications can't be ... news
  5. South Africa ranks as one of most dangerous countries to drive in Features

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X