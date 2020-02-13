news

Nissan slashes full-year profit forecast, hit by sales slump

13 February 2020 - 10:48 By Reuters
In Japan, Nissan dealers say the Ghosn scandal has tarnished the company's image and hurt sales.
Nissan Motor Co on Thursday cut its annual operating profit forecast by 43%, hit by a slump in vehicle sales and heaping more pressure on new management to fix a company still reeling from the scandal surrounding former leader Carlos Ghosn.

Japan's No 2 automaker now expects operating income of 85bn yen (about R11.5bn) for the year to March, down dramatically from a previous outlook for 150 billion yen (about R20.3bn).

It compares with an average forecast for 134.5 billion yen (about R18,2bn) from 20 analysts polled by Revinitiv.

Seeking to save cash and ensure its survival, Nissan is slashing jobs, closing production sites and dropping product offerings as it unwinds expansionist strategies championed by Ghosn.

