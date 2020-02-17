Ants, bats and birds evicted for new German Tesla plant

US electric car giant Tesla began clearing forest for its first European “gigafactory” near Berlin on Thursday and is now racing against the clock to rehouse ants, birds and hibernating bats.

Workers have started clearing a 92-hectare area of forest at the site in Gruenheide, in Brandenburg, after Tesla received the green light from authorities last month.

But after concerns from environmentalists, Tesla announced measures to relocate wildlife from the affected area, according to reports in various German media this week.

The company will have to relocate “forest ants, reptiles and five bats”, Tagesspiegel daily wrote on Wednesday.

According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, numerous ant colonies would be dug out with “shovels and little diggers”, and relocated away from the plot.

Tesla spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment on the plans.

According to local media, the company has also promised to hang 400 nesting boxes in the area, as deforestation will rob a number of birds of their homes.

But with the factory intended to open in 2021, the car giant faces a race against time to clear the forest and relocate the animals.

Birds will return to nest in the trees from March and the bats are set to wake from hibernation and begin mating about the same time.