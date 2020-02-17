news

Ants, bats and birds evicted for new German Tesla plant

17 February 2020 - 08:34 By AFP Relaxnews
In November 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the construction of a new 'gigafactory' on the outskirts of Berlin.
US electric car giant Tesla began clearing forest for its first European “gigafactory” near Berlin on Thursday and is now racing against the clock to rehouse ants, birds and hibernating bats.

Workers have started clearing a 92-hectare area of forest at the site in Gruenheide, in Brandenburg, after Tesla received the green light from authorities last month.

But after concerns from environmentalists, Tesla announced measures to relocate wildlife from the affected area, according to reports in various German media this week.

The company will have to relocate “forest ants, reptiles and five bats”, Tagesspiegel daily wrote on Wednesday.

According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, numerous ant colonies would be dug out with “shovels and little diggers”, and relocated away from the plot.

Tesla spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment on the plans.

According to local media, the company has also promised to hang 400 nesting boxes in the area, as deforestation will rob a number of birds of their homes.

But with the factory intended to open in 2021, the car giant faces a race against time to clear the forest and relocate the animals.

Birds will return to nest in the trees from March and the bats are set to wake from hibernation and begin mating about the same time.

Germany's Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) warned that moving the bats, in particular, would not be easy.

“To disturb the bats as little as possible, they will have to be moved during hibernation,” Christiane Schroeder, director of NABU's Brandenburg branch, told the Berliner Zeitung daily last month.

In a recent interview with Tagesspiegel, Brandenburg's state environment minister Axel Vogel praised Tesla's environmentally minded approach.

Tesla “approached conservationists early and proactively”, said the Greens party politician. Co-founder Elon Musk proposed a plan to plant three times as many trees as would be cut down, he added.

Brandenburg, a state surrounding Berlin, has high hopes that Tesla's arrival could bring thousands of high-quality jobs.

But critics have said that deforestation could harm wildlife and endanger the drinking water supply.

And environmental protection is not the only hurdle Tesla has faced in Gruenheide.

Last month, authorities defused seven World War 2 bombs discovered at the site of the future factory.

