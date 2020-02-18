news

Maserati to adopt hybrid and electric propulsion systems for all new models

18 February 2020 - 10:54 By AFP Relaxnews
Maserati is embracing electric and hybrid-electric propulsion technologies.
Image: Supplied

On Friday, Maserati announced that their electrification programme will kick off this year, meaning all upcoming models will be available with some type of electrified power-train.

With the launch of the electrification programme, the company will be building their first hybrid car, a model based on the Ghibli sedan.

Though Maserati hasn't disclosed when the EV will make its official debut, it has been rumoured to take place at the Bejing Auto Show this April.

The company mysteriously stated on Friday: “As one of the brand's recent claims puts it, ‘the music is changing', and this will be even more apparent in May this year, when past and future will meet to place Maserati firmly on the world stage for the future of mobility.”

Instead of the hybrid Ghibli, Maserati could be referring to a May debut of the currently unnamed “super sports car,” though the rumours that have been circulating about that model suggest a combustion engine version will make an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show as early as next month.

Accompanying these announcements, whenever they happen, will also be that of a second SUV by the company. The pre-production models are expected to roll off the assembly line in 2021.

Finally, production of the fully electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio is slated to begin in 2021 at the Mirafiori factory in Italy, a hub which will serve as the brand's primary EV production site.

Whichever model will be unveiled this May, it's sure to have battery power of some sort.

