news

Singapore aims to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040

18 February 2020 - 12:36 By Reuters
Singapore has joined Norway, Britain and other countries in setting a target to cut the use of vehicles with combustion engines.
Singapore has joined Norway, Britain and other countries in setting a target to cut the use of vehicles with combustion engines.
Image: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Singapore aims to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040, making a bigger bet on electric cars as part of its efforts to cut greenhouse gases and fight climate change, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

The wealthy city-state of 5.7 million people, which is hiking investment in flood defences, joins Norway, Britain and others in setting a target to cut the use of vehicles with combustion engines.

"Our vision is to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles and have all vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040," finance minister Heng Swee Keat said in his budget speech.

Singapore, which has been criticised by Tesla chief executive Elon Musk as not being supportive of electric vehicles, is one of the most expensive places in the world to buy a car, and there are few electric vehicles on the roads.

In Tuesday's budget, Heng said measures to encourage electric vehicle adoption included a registration fee rebate on purchases of fully electric cars and taxis.

The country, an oil-refining hub, will also expand public charging infrastructure to 28,000 points by 2030 from 1,600 now.

"As a low-lying island nation, rising sea levels threaten our very existence," Heng said, adding that he was setting aside a coastal and flood protection fund with an initial injection of S$5- billion (roughly R54,168,300,000).

Last year, the prime minister said protecting Singapore against rising sea levels could cost S$100bn (roughly R1,083,657,600,000) or more over 100 years.

Britain to bring forward ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, prime minister Boris Johnson will say on Tuesday ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Rome bans diesel cars in battle to curb pollution

Rome banned all diesel vehicles from its roads on Tuesday to try to combat rising pollution, with numerous other cities in central and northern Italy ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Crowded Lagos to ban motorbikes from most of Nigerian metropolis

Nigeria's business capital, Lagos, will ban commercial motorcycles from operating in large parts of the city, the state government announced on Monday
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know Features
  2. Volkswagen Amarok is South Africa's best bakkie news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Toyota Quantum VX Reviews
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 BMW M340i Reviews
  5. Good news for fuel prices come month-end, reports AA news

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X