WATCH | New Land Rover Defender not shaken after 30m jump for 007

Yesterday, Land Rover published a minute-long television commercial featuring rehearsal footage of a trio of Defenders making a 30m jump, tearing through a muddy swamp, and surviving a complete rollover. In total, 10 vehicles were used in the making of the new 007 movie, one of which was the seventh Defender ever built with the identification number VIN 007.

Along with the new Defender, Land Rover's Range Rover Sport SVR will also make an appearance in the movie as well as classic versions of both the Land and Range Rovers.

No Time To Die is scheduled to hit American theatres on April 10, around the same time the 2020 Defender is expected to hit US dealerships.