news

Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after horrific Daytona 500 accident

19 February 2020 - 08:04 By Reuters
Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Roush Fenway Racing Koch Industries Ford Mustang, crashes during the Daytona 500 on February 17 2020 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Roush Fenway Racing Koch Industries Ford Mustang, crashes during the Daytona 500 on February 17 2020 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Image: David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Driver Ryan Newman is awake and able to speak after a horrifying last-lap crash at Monday's Daytona 500 resulted in him being rushed to hospital in a serious condition, his racing team said on Tuesday.

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida,” Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement on social media. “He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.”

After competitor Ryan Blaney tapped the 42-year-old's car from behind during the NASCAR race, Newman's vehicle careened into a wall, flipped into the air and was hit by another car on the driver's side.

Newman, who won the Daytona 500 in 2008, was immediately transported to hospital after the incident, which stunned onlookers and fans, including US president Donald Trump, who served as the race's grand marshal.

“Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday. 

MORE

Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500, Ryan Newman hospitalised after crash

Denny Hamlin won his second straight Daytona 500 in a photo-finish on Monday, but there was little celebrating at Daytona International Speedway ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Racing Point aim to turn water into wine with new RP20

The Racing Point Formula One team will start the season with a water company as new title sponsor, but podium champagne the target
Motoring
21 hours ago

Holden brand retirement stuns Australian motorsport

The future of Australia's Supercars series is under a cloud after the decision by US automaker General Motors to scrap the iconic Holden brand that ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know Features
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Toyota Quantum VX Reviews
  3. Volkswagen Amarok is South Africa's best bakkie news
  4. ADVICE | What to do when your car is written off by your insurer Features
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 BMW M340i Reviews

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X