Honda to take a trio of Type Rs to Geneva

A few weeks ago we reported on the 2020 facelift of Honda’s Civic Type R range. Keeping information close to its chest, the Japanese company has announced that it will debut an expanded range of the FWD hot-hatch that enthusiasts liken more to a racing hatch due to its being a more focused driver’s machine above the average hot species.

In addition to the standard Type R which receives a life cycle refresh of minor tweaks, Honda also offers a Sport Line pack of the sporting Honda. Mechanically similar to the base models, the main dissimilarities begin with grey 19-inch alloys, a grey pinstripe around the car as opposed to the usual Type R red one, black seats and a smaller rear spoiler.

Then there’s a more extreme Limited Edition variant. It’s available in an exclusive Sunlight Yellow colour and boasts a black air-inlet as opposed to a body-coloured one and retains the rear wing. It’s aimed at the pared back, outwardly racy species like Renault’s Megane RS Trophy-R and VW’s GTI Clubsport but without a change in power outputs.

Furthermore, the range-topping model that features lightweight 20-inch forged BBS wheels and sticky Michelin Cup 2 rubber has had its dampers and steering sharpness improved for even better cornering.

Meanwhile on the inside the Limited Edition Type R cabin has a reshaped and re-weighted gear-knob and Honda has deleted the infotainment system. This, plus other minute weight shavings, have left the Limited Edition 47kg lighter than standard models.

With its unchanged 220kW and 400Nm on tap the performance, agility and general fun factor will be dialled up by this reduction in weight. Only 100 examples of the extreme Type R will be made.

The face-lifted Honda Type R will arrive on these shores sometime in Q3 of 2020 but unfortunately for SA, there are no plans to bring in both the Sport Line and Limited Edition, according to Honda Motors SA’s product communications specialist Letitia Herold.