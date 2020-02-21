news

Italian tease!

Maserati teases all-new super sports car

The company recently retired the long-serving Gran models but has shown a new car.

21 February 2020 - 13:18 By Phuti Mpyane
The new super sports car is said to reincarnate the racing spirit of the ultra-exotic MC12 pictured below.
Image: Supplied

Italian exotic car brand Maserati is poised to bring out new hybrid and full electric models in the not-too-distant future. But before racing into the future it has revisited its past with the announcement of a new model known as the MC20.

The acronym stands for Maserati Corse (MC) and the 20 is a shortened abbreviation of the year 2020. It’s a naming strategy favoured by the Modena, Italy-based company that recently celebrated its centenary anniversary.   

With not much information on the camouflaged mule of the new super sports car that's set to debut by the end of May 2020, the company says this car not only acknowledges the new Maserati era and the Trident badge’s return to official racing but it also evokes the spirit of the legendary MC12 of 2004 that raced in the 24 Hours of Spa as well as racked up numerous wins in the FIA GT series between 2004 to 2010.

The MC12 was Maserati’s answer to the world’s best super cars in its day and remains one of the rarest, most exotic of the breed.
Image: Supplied

