news

A Zinger cometh!

New American upstart to challenge fastest cars in the world

The new Czinger 21C uses a twin-turbo V8 that revs to a dizzying 11,000rpm and has a top speed of 400km/h.

21 February 2020 - 15:19 By Phuti Mpyane
The new Czinger 21C uses a twin-turbo V8 that revs to a dizzying 11,000rpm and a top speed of 400km/h.
The new Czinger 21C uses a twin-turbo V8 that revs to a dizzying 11,000rpm and a top speed of 400km/h.
Image: Supplied

New upstart hyper car company Czinger from the US has fully revealed its Bugatti and Koeniggsegg challenger. The 21C hypercar is the creation of a small team of designers, engineers and scientists using a revolutionary, patented, production system.

Using an extraordinary power-train and limited to just 80 models with road and track-oriented variants, this all-wheel drive hyper car is powered by a 920kW twin-turbo 2.8l flat-crank V8 that revs to an astounding 11,000rpm and a hybrid system that gives it a total system output of 932kW. It’s also mated to a seven-speed sequential transaxle transmission.

It weighs a paltry 1,250kg optimised for performance driving ergonomics weight distribution with performance enhancing devices like torque vectoring thrown in.

The speeds it’s claimed to generate are staggering: with the quarter mile sprint coming in 8.1 sec, 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 400km/h.

The Czinger that will be sold through 10 global dealerships based in Europe and America will make its global public debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in March.

The Czinger is a single-seater dream said to re-write the hyper manual.
The Czinger is a single-seater dream said to re-write the hyper manual.
Image: Supplied

MORE

Maserati teases all-new super sports car

The company recently retired the long-serving Gran models but has shown a new car.
Motoring
2 hours ago

REVIEW | New 2020 Jeep Wrangler is still made of the right stuff

Though newly modernised, the American icon retains its offroad ability and 'old-school cool'
Motoring
1 day ago

Honda on a Quest for men and women of courage to take part in off-road adventure

Adventurous riders are sought for a nine-day expedition, and a Honda Africa Twin motorcycle goes to the winners
Motoring
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Right to Repair ruling is a ‘big win’ for consumers news
  2. WATCH | New Land Rover Defender not shaken after 30m jump for 007 news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Toyota Quantum VX Reviews
  4. Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Is the 2020 Hyundai i30 N really worth the money? First Drives

Latest Videos

'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X