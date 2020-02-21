news

Nissan, Honda delay restart of some China plants due to coronavirus

21 February 2020 - 11:53 By Reuters
A photograph taken in April 2019 shows Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co.'s plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The plant has been shut since the outbreak of a new coronavirus was reported late in December 2019.
A photograph taken in April 2019 shows Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co.'s plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The plant has been shut since the outbreak of a new coronavirus was reported late in December 2019.
Image: Kyodo News via Getty Images

Japanese automakers on Friday delayed the restart of plants in China near the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, in compliance with local directives, raising the risk of further supply disruptions that could affect global car production.

Nissan Motor Co said it would keep its plants in Xianyang, Hubei Province, and Zhengzhou, Henan Province, shuttered after February 24, when it had planned to resume operations. It did not give a new date for reopening.

Honda Motor Co said operations at its plants in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, would remain suspended until March 11.

In an e-mail, Nissan said the delay was due to the latest government directive by Hubei authorities, who asked firms to keep operations shut down until March 10. Output issues at its suppliers were also affecting vehicle production, it said.

The coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,200 in mainland China, has wreaked havoc on the global automotive supply chain, stalling production at plants in China and leaving automakers scrambling to source the roughly 30,000 parts needed for each car.

China's manufacturing sector is struggling to restart after an extended Lunar New Year break, hindered by travel and quarantine restrictions in many parts of the country.

Suspended output at Nissan's two plants, which make the X-Trail SUV crossover and the Altima sedan in a joint venture with China's Dongfeng Motor, comes as the automaker is already struggling to recover profitability after the arrest of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, in 2018.

Nissan has also reduced output at some of its plants in Japan over issues with procuring components. It said there has been no impact on its other global plants. 

MORE

Jaguar Land Rover's UK output threatened by coronavirus-linked parts shortage

Jaguar Land Rover has enough parts from China to maintain its British production for the next two weeks, but not beyond that, the firm's boss said on ...
Motoring
2 days ago

China car sales likely plunged 18% in January as a result of coronavirus

Car sales in China are likely to have fallen 18% in January, their 19th consecutive month of decline, an industry body said as the outbreak of ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Right to Repair ruling is a ‘big win’ for consumers news
  2. WATCH | New Land Rover Defender not shaken after 30m jump for 007 news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Toyota Quantum VX Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Is the 2020 Hyundai i30 N really worth the money? First Drives
  5. Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know Features

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
X