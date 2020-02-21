Official Golf GTI face revealed ahead of Geneva debut

With the world première of VW’s latest Golf GTI at the Geneva International Motor Show from March 5 to 15, the company has decided to satisfy the world’s curiosity earlier and release official teaser images of its iconic hot hatch.

VW says the eighth generation Golf GTI is a more intelligent model but retains the clean design and classic GTI insignias, like the red stripe in the radiator grille and chequered seat covers. Flush fog lamps also poke out from inside the widened honey-comb grille.

Mechanically it also utilises the tried-and-tested front-wheel drive configuration, but linked to a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine and equipped with the most agile running gear which can be set precisely by the driver in conjunction with a new adaptive chassis control unit.

It will also come with a multitude of new intelligence, including digitalised interior displays and controls assistance systems like Travel Assist, which is a light form of autonomous driving program but up to speeds of 210 km/h. It is also said to be one of the first compact sports cars to communicate via Car2X with other vehicles.

More details will be available when the new Volkswagen Golf GTI is unveiled at the Geneva International motor show next month.