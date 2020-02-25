Aston Martin DBX gets dark, sinister look for Geneva Motor Show

Aston Martin has announced that the DBX has been graced by the Q by Aston Martin in-house bespoke design service. The Q-treated SUV, which gives the model a darkened, edgy look, will be on display at next month’s Geneva Motor Show.

Adding to the already generous number of ways future DBX owners can personalise their SUV, Aston Martin noted that their Q by Aston Martin bespoke service is adding a few more customisation options for those with finer - and darker - tastes.

The model that will be on display in Geneva will feature Q design touches from two categories: Commission and Collection.

The Commission category allows owners to "create tailored options for their personal specification" which are then complemented by a series of bespoke upgrades like 22" gloss black wheels and an interior covered in Obsidian Black leather and a specially designed carbon fibre trim.

For those with even more exclusive tastes, the Collection category upgrades give the DBX an even more luxe character, thanks to the addition of design elements developed by Aston Martin's in-house design team themselves. On the outside, these models have been finished with a "Satin Xenon Grey paint", black tread and sill plaques and a carbon fibre lower-body exterior pack.

A DBX outfitted with these bespoke elements will be on display at the Geneva show, which runs from 5 to 15 March 5.