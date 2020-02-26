news

China's January car sales fell 18.7% year-on-year, worse than forecast

26 February 2020 - 13:05 By Reuters
Workers walk out of the Tesla Inc Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on February 17 2020.Tesla has resumed deliveries of its China-built model 3 sedans, according to a company representative, after a pause due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Workers walk out of the Tesla Inc Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on February 17 2020.Tesla has resumed deliveries of its China-built model 3 sedans, according to a company representative, after a pause due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Car sales in China fell 18.7% in January, more than expected, and marked the industry's 19th consecutive month of sales decline, data from the country's biggest auto industry association showed on Wednesday.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) posted on its official WeChat account that new-energy vehicle sales during the month fell 51.6% year-on-year, adding that declines in China's automotive production and sales levels will be more significant in February due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On February 13 the association said it was expecting total auto sales in the world's biggest auto market to fall 18% in January, from the same month a year earlier.

The industry is bracing for the impact of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 2,715 people.

Local governments began imposing travel curbs and warning residents to avoid public spaces in the last two weeks of January, and industry executives said the epidemic was likely to wreak havoc on auto sales and production in the first quarter.

MORE

Nissan, Honda delay restart of some China plants due to coronavirus

Japanese automakers on Friday delayed the restart of plants in China near the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, in compliance with local ...
Motoring
5 days ago

China's Geely starts online car sales as virus epidemic keeps buyers at home

Chinese car maker Geely has launched a service for customers to buy cars online and get them delivered directly to their homes, in a bid to drum up ...
Motoring
5 days ago

China car sales likely plunged 18% in January as a result of coronavirus

Car sales in China are likely to have fallen 18% in January, their 19th consecutive month of decline, an industry body said as the outbreak of ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Right to Repair ruling is a ‘big win’ for consumers news
  2. Peugeot launches one ton bakkie, and it's coming to SA New Models
  3. Official Golf GTI face revealed ahead of Geneva debut news
  4. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features
  5. Honda on a Quest for men and women of courage to take part in off-road adventure Features

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X