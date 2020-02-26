Polestar offers a glimpse of its future with Precept concept

Polestar is previewing the Precept concept, a fully electric grand tourer “manifest[ing] the purest essence of Polestar”. It will make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

On Tuesday, Polestar announced a concept car that not only represents the brand as it is today, but also its vehicle aspirations, technological ambitions and sustainability intentions.

Precept, a name “chosen to emphasise the vehicle's role in setting out Polestar's intent as the contemporary electric performance brand”, prefaces the company's future vehicle portfolio and the models' upcoming designs, performance specs, technological smarts, and eco-friendliness.

Company CEO Thomas Ingenlath said the “car is a response to the clear challenges our society and industry face. This is not a dream of a distant future, Polestar Precept previews future vehicles and shows how we will apply innovation to minimise our environmental impact.”