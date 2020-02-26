What Volkswagen SA has up its sleeve for the next year or two

Most of the smog has settled, but the Dieselgate saga will continue to have far-reaching effects for the Volkswagen Group, haunting a space in its chronicles like a bad spectre.

But here on our southernmost tip of the second-biggest continent, where emissions regulations are less stringent and consumer priorities are certainly different, the controversy surrounding the scandal was perhaps less relevant. Indeed, some might even say that the equity of the firm’s namesake marque is at an all-time high. Such a claim would be evidenced by its recent performance in a certain, well-regarded consumer awards competition, where products from the company clinched the top spots in six of 13 categories — also driving off with the overall trophy, engraved Brand of the Year.

Not that anyone needed reminding, but the monthly sales figures for the automaker reflect this favoured sentiment among the car-buying public. In overall volumes, you will find them in the top three, usually after Toyota and before Ford. In fact, the best-selling passenger vehicle in January 2020 was the Polo Vivo, with 2,811 units, outpacing the likes of the Hilux (2,681 units) and Ranger (1,735 units). Some 1,761 units of the regular Polo were reported sold.

No more proof required that South Africans are fans of the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer. When it summoned us to the Western Cape at the weekend to talk about forthcoming plans, it was in the public interest that we lent an ear.