What Volkswagen SA has up its sleeve for the next year or two
Most of the smog has settled, but the Dieselgate saga will continue to have far-reaching effects for the Volkswagen Group, haunting a space in its chronicles like a bad spectre.
But here on our southernmost tip of the second-biggest continent, where emissions regulations are less stringent and consumer priorities are certainly different, the controversy surrounding the scandal was perhaps less relevant. Indeed, some might even say that the equity of the firm’s namesake marque is at an all-time high. Such a claim would be evidenced by its recent performance in a certain, well-regarded consumer awards competition, where products from the company clinched the top spots in six of 13 categories — also driving off with the overall trophy, engraved Brand of the Year.
Not that anyone needed reminding, but the monthly sales figures for the automaker reflect this favoured sentiment among the car-buying public. In overall volumes, you will find them in the top three, usually after Toyota and before Ford. In fact, the best-selling passenger vehicle in January 2020 was the Polo Vivo, with 2,811 units, outpacing the likes of the Hilux (2,681 units) and Ranger (1,735 units). Some 1,761 units of the regular Polo were reported sold.
No more proof required that South Africans are fans of the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer. When it summoned us to the Western Cape at the weekend to talk about forthcoming plans, it was in the public interest that we lent an ear.
First on the cards is the rolling out of its e-Golf pilot project, the first step towards electric mobility. Six trial cars will be deployed to develop awareness and educate potential customers. In 2021 a fleet of ID.3 models will join the campaign. Then, finally, in 2022, Volkswagen will officially commence sales of its battery-powered wares. A judicious approach it must be noted, considering the boldness with which peers such as Nissan, BMW and Jaguar have pioneered the electrification space locally. Though it seems likely that the efforts from Volkswagen could democratise the technology, giving it mainstream appeal and accessibility.
As the charge towards digitisation intensifies, this year will see the introduction of the Volkswagen We suite of offerings. This so-called “matrix of mobility services” was first announced for customers abroad in 2017.
It boasts a rather vast array of remote solutions, including a smartphone-based application through which owners can execute maintenance bookings and view other details about their vehicles. Some elements of the Volkswagen We programme can be retrofitted to models as far back as 2008.
But maybe you prefer to opt in to something shinier. Expect a slew of new metal. The floodgates open with a motorsport reveal: their new GTC car for the 2020 championship. Quarter two sees the premiere of the T-Roc, an expansion of the T-Cross range and the landing of the limited-run Golf GTI TCR.
In quarter three the T-Roc is poised for official launch, in addition to a special version of the Polo Vivo. Quarter four sees the arrival of the Golf 8, initially in GTI guise, while the Tiguan will be treated to a life-cycle refresh. From the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles arm, the Transporter 6.1 is being readied. So, too, is that long-promised high-output version of the vaunted Amarok V6.