ID.4 will herald a new electric age for Volkswagen South Africa

Volkswagen has announced that the battery powered ID.4 SUV will be the brand’s first electric vehicle (EV) in SA, and will be launched here in 2022.

The ID.4, which is expected to make its world premiere at the Detroit motor show in June, will be based on the ID.Crozz concept unveiled in 2017, and follows the ID.3 hatchback that was launched at last year’s Frankfurt motor show.

It’s too soon to confirm pricing but it’s likely that the ID.4 will be positioned against BMW’s i3 electric car, which currently costs R664,000.

With consumer interest increasingly swinging from hatchbacks to SUVs in these higher price brackets, the ID.3 won’t be sold in SA as previously expected, and neither will the battery-powered e-Golf. Instead, the two cars will be available as test-drive demonstrators to build public interest in Volkswagen EVs before the ID.4 arrives in 2020.

The e-Golf pilot project will see six electric vehicles being tested by motoring media, selected dealers and VW employees in an effort to gain consumer insights into the varying experiences of driving and living with an electric vehicle in SA. The e-Golfs will be used as shuttles and courtesy cars for Volkswagen customers.

The second phase will be expanded to include a fleet of electric Volkswagen ID.3 vehicles from 2021.

As part of a new-model blitz in the next couple of years, VWSA also announced that it will soon be launching the T-Roc crossover SUV, a more powerful Amarok bakkie and the eighth generation Golf in 2020 among other vehicles. The just-launched new VW Caddy should arrive here next year in panelvan and people-carrying versions.