What you can expect from the 2020 Geneva Motor Show
Notwithstanding the absence of several high-profile manufacturers, the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland, which is due to open its doors on March 5, will provide the venue for the world premieres of several models.
As is usually the case at international shows, German automakers will be particularly busy. A case in point is Volkswagen, which is expected to show the GTD and GTI versions of the new generation Golf, as well as a plug-in hybrid version of the Touareg.
Upscale brand Audi will be presenting its new A3 and the e-tron Sportback S. Mercedes is to exhibit a restyled Class E and three new models from its sports subsidiary, AMG, while BMW plans to unveil a new electric concept, the i4.
Fans of luxury will be keen to visit the Aston Martin stand to see the new Vantage Roadster, a convertible version of its legendary Grand Tourisme, as well as a souped-up version of its luxury SUV, the DBX. Let's not forget that Bentley has also promised to present a mysterious two-seater, the Mulliner Bacalar.
The show will also be an opportunity to discover the electric Fiat 500 and the new generation Kia Sorento. At its stand, Hyundai will be exhibiting its new city car, the i20, a restyled i30 and a Prophecy sports prototype. SEAT will be presenting its new-generation Leon, which is now available in a plug-in hybrid version.
At the same time Cupra, the Spanish manufacturer's former sports division, which has now become a brand in its own right, will unveil its much-anticipated Formentor, a version of the concept car of the same name. Also eagerly awaited, Toyota's new Yaris will be accompanied by a new, small, urban SUV.
With regard to French automakers, Renault is planning to make a splash with the official presentation of the Twingo Z.E., the first all-electric version of its city car, as well as the first plug-in hybrid Mégane, the restyled Talisman and the Morphoz, an all-new concept car. For its part, DS, the only manufacturer from the PSA group to be present this year, is expected to exhibit its new sedan, the DS 9 and a new concept car.
Finally, Chinese automaker Aiways is planning to make a splash with the presentation of the European version of its all-electric SUV, the U5.
So there will be plenty to see in Geneva, in spite of the absence of a host of major names, including Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Ford, Jaguar-Land Rover, Lamborghini, Mini, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Tesla and Volvo.