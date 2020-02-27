What you can expect from the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Notwithstanding the absence of several high-profile manufacturers, the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland, which is due to open its doors on March 5, will provide the venue for the world premieres of several models.

As is usually the case at international shows, German automakers will be particularly busy. A case in point is Volkswagen, which is expected to show the GTD and GTI versions of the new generation Golf, as well as a plug-in hybrid version of the Touareg.

Upscale brand Audi will be presenting its new A3 and the e-tron Sportback S. Mercedes is to exhibit a restyled Class E and three new models from its sports subsidiary, AMG, while BMW plans to unveil a new electric concept, the i4.