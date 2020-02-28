Geneva motor show cancelled due to coronavirus – sources

The organisers of the Geneva car show, Palexpo, have told car makers that the international show has been called off due to coronavirus concerns, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Palexpo declined to comment.

Switzerland on Friday banned large events expected to draw more than 1,000 people as an extraordinary measure to curb the coronavirus epidemic.

The car show was set to begin next week but had already seen some high-profile executives cancel their attendance.

Restrictions on travel and fears about the spread of the coronavirus have caused other fairs, including the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Frankfurt's Light + Building fair and the Beijing Auto Show, to be postponed or cancelled.

The Geneva show was scheduled to start on 3 March with a media day, and opened to the public from 5 to 15 March.

One of the world’s most popular annual automotive showcases, the show was first held in 1905.