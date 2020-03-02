news

PODCAST | Why don't South Africans like station wagons?

02 March 2020 - 16:13 By Thomas Falkiner
The 2019 Audi RS4 Avant. The Cargumentative team debate why South Africans are not keen to drive station wagons.
Image: Thomas Falkiner

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys discuss why the station wagon hasn’t been more popular in South Africa.

They also chat about what they’ve been driving lately and what car launches they have attended. ​

