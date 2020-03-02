WATCH | Jeep Trackhawk rolls multiple times at Emerald Speed Fest

Disaster struck the inaugural Emerald Speed Fest on Sunday when racing driver Stuart White had a major accident in his Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Pushing hard in his last timed run of the day, White collected the tyre wall at speed and rolled multiple times, luckily coming to a stop before a clump of trees. Fortunately the racer emerged unhurt, and after a check up in the medical tent he was discharged without any complications.