WATCH | Jeep Trackhawk rolls multiple times at Emerald Speed Fest

02 March 2020 - 11:51 By Motoring Reporter
Stuart White rolled his Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk at the 2020 Emerald Speed Fest.
Image: Twitter

Disaster struck the inaugural Emerald Speed Fest on Sunday when racing driver Stuart White had a major accident in his Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Pushing hard in his last timed run of the day, White collected the tyre wall at speed and rolled multiple times, luckily coming to a stop before a clump of trees. Fortunately the racer emerged unhurt, and after a check up in the medical tent he was discharged without any complications. 

