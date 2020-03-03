BMW, Daimler aim to cut emissions 20% this year with new electric models

New electric models will help BMW and Daimler cut emissions from the cars they sell by an average of 20% this year, the German car makers predicted on Tuesday, as they strive to meet tough new European pollution rules.

In a live-streamed event, following the cancellation of this week's Geneva motor show due to the coronavirus epidemic, BMW presented the i4 four-door coupe with a driving range of up to 600km, one of a number of new electric models it hopes will stimulate demand for battery-driven cars.

In a separate webcast, Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler was also bullish about prospects for its growing range of electric cars.

The European Union set car makers a target to cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 40% between 2007 and 2021, and has demanded a further 37.5% reduction by 2030.

Pollution levels from cars have been rising as customers increasingly choose to buy petrol-guzzling sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), meaning manufacturers need to ramp up sales of electric cars if they are to avoid hefty fines from 2021.

They have a mountain to climb. Average fleet emissions for cars in Europe rose for the third year in a row in 2019, with electric vehicles making up only 6% of overall registrations, analysts at JATO Dynamics said on Tuesday.