Lego adds Fiat 500 to its Creator Expert collection

In collaboration with Fiat, Lego has launched a Creator collection kit devoted to the Fiat 500, which presents the iconic automobile with a set of accessories worthy of “La Dolce Vita”. The new kit, comprising 960 pieces, will retail for US$89.99 (about R1,393).

Inspired by the legendary Fiat 500 F of the 1960s, the “Fiat 500 LEGO Creator Expert” kit features an opening sunroof, a detailed interior, a front luggage trunk with spare wheel, a rear luggage trunk and a hood that opens to reveal the engine. In the box with the pieces for the model automobile there is also a folding easel, a palette and a painting depicting the iconic runabout in front of the Colosseum in Rome.