Lego adds Fiat 500 to its Creator Expert collection
In collaboration with Fiat, Lego has launched a Creator collection kit devoted to the Fiat 500, which presents the iconic automobile with a set of accessories worthy of “La Dolce Vita”. The new kit, comprising 960 pieces, will retail for US$89.99 (about R1,393).
Inspired by the legendary Fiat 500 F of the 1960s, the “Fiat 500 LEGO Creator Expert” kit features an opening sunroof, a detailed interior, a front luggage trunk with spare wheel, a rear luggage trunk and a hood that opens to reveal the engine. In the box with the pieces for the model automobile there is also a folding easel, a palette and a painting depicting the iconic runabout in front of the Colosseum in Rome.
The new kit was unveiled in Turin, Italy, where it was presented alongside a life-size 1:1 scale model of the Fiat 500, which comprised 189,032 bricks and required 830 hours of work to complete.
Lego's current Creator Expert collection includes several iconic automobiles, including the Ford Mustang, the Volkswagen Beetle and James Bond's Aston Martin DB5.