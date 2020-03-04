news

Goodyear announces its latest take on the airless car tyre

04 March 2020 - 08:23 By AFP Relaxnews
Goodyear's reCharge concept imagines a tyre that can repair itself.
Goodyear's reCharge concept imagines a tyre that can repair itself.
Image: Supplied

Instead of future drivers having to swap tyres when they get a flat, Goodyear imagines a future where tyres can repair themselves from the inside out.

In lieu of a presentation shown at the now-cancelled Geneva International Motor Show, Goodyear revealed its newest concept tyre, the Goodyear reCharge, online on Tuesday.

The intelligent tyre consists primarily of a lightweight frame and a regenerative, “reloadable and biodegradable" tread compound that builds itself upon the skeleton where needed. Depending on the driver's location, vehicle, what season they are driving in and how long their journey is, the tyre will regenerate itself accordingly.

All owners have to do to support their tyres is to fill the core with the proper capsules, each of which is filled with a customised liquid compound that converts into tread when and where it is needed. The liquid is reinforced by fibres inspired by spider silk, one of nature's strongest biological materials, ensuring that the resulting material is durable and sustainable.

At last year's Geneva International Motor Show, Goodyear showed off the Aero tyre, a concept equipped with a rotor designed not for street cars, but for the autonomous flying cars of the future. A few months later, at the Movin'On Summit in Montreal, Michelin announced its version of the airless tyre. Like Goodyear's reCharge, it was puncture- and flat-proof.

Whether tyres are self-regenerating or not, drivers of the future will likely have no need to change, rotate or patch their tyres.

MORE

Hyundai signs development deal with another electric vehicle start-up

Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co broadened its future transportation portfolio with an agreement to jointly develop electric vehicles with ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

BMW, Daimler aim to cut emissions 20% this year with new electric models

New electric models will help BMW and Daimler cut emissions from the cars they sell by an average of 20% this year, the German automakers predicted ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

LISTEN | How fuel price decreases will affect your pocket

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday announced that the price of petrol and diesel will decrease 19c/l and 54c/l ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jeep Trackhawk rolls multiple times at Emerald Speed Fest news
  2. LISTEN | How fuel price decreases will affect your pocket news
  3. PODCAST | Why don't South Africans like station wagons? news
  4. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features
  5. WATCH | All you need to know about the 2020 Mahindra Pik Up in 90 seconds New Models

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X