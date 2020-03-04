Goodyear announces its latest take on the airless car tyre

Instead of future drivers having to swap tyres when they get a flat, Goodyear imagines a future where tyres can repair themselves from the inside out.

In lieu of a presentation shown at the now-cancelled Geneva International Motor Show, Goodyear revealed its newest concept tyre, the Goodyear reCharge, online on Tuesday.

The intelligent tyre consists primarily of a lightweight frame and a regenerative, “reloadable and biodegradable" tread compound that builds itself upon the skeleton where needed. Depending on the driver's location, vehicle, what season they are driving in and how long their journey is, the tyre will regenerate itself accordingly.