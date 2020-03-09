PODCAST | Covid-19 hits the motoring industry hard

Motoring shows, racing events and motoring production chains have undoubtedly been affected by the global outbreak of Covid-19.

In this episode of Cargumentative, the team looks at the huge impact Covid-19 is having on all sectors of the global motoring industry. They speculate that the outbreak may mark the end of the traditional motor show, will make it significantly harder to access cars and is likely to lead to the cancellation of prestigious motoring events.

