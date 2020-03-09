news

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Covid-19 hits the motoring industry hard

09 March 2020 - 15:04 By Thomas Falkiner
Swiss authorities forced the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in an effort to contain the coronavirus.
Image: Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Motoring shows, racing events and motoring production chains have undoubtedly been affected by the global outbreak of Covid-19.

In this episode of Cargumentative, the team looks at the huge impact Covid-19 is having on all sectors of the global motoring industry. They speculate that the outbreak may mark the end of the traditional motor show, will make it significantly harder to access cars and is likely to lead to the cancellation of prestigious motoring events.

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

