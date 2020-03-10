Porsche Taycan customers can now explore vehicle in VR before they buy

Porsche has created something it calls the Taycan VR Experience, an opportunity for customers to digitally explore the EV even if it's not yet available for purchase in their market.

Before the model goes on sale in all markets, Porsche has launched a virtual reality experience designed to bring potential Taycan customers up close and personal with the brand's very first EV.

Customers will view the new Porsche up close and even under the bodywork using virtual reality goggles. According to the company, the digital iteration of the model is nearly identical to the real deal.