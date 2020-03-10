news

Porsche Taycan customers can now explore vehicle in VR before they buy

10 March 2020 - 14:16 By AFP Relaxnews
Porsche has launched the Taycan VR Experience at Porsche centres worldwide.
Image: Supplied

Porsche has created something it calls the Taycan VR Experience, an opportunity for customers to digitally explore the EV even if it's not yet available for purchase in their market.

Before the model goes on sale in all markets, Porsche has launched a virtual reality experience designed to bring potential Taycan customers up close and personal with the brand's very first EV. 

Customers will view the new Porsche up close and even under the bodywork using virtual reality goggles. According to the company, the digital iteration of the model is nearly identical to the real deal.

In addition to exploring the vehicle inside and out, users can see how air moves over the Taycan's aerodynamic design by superimposing and controlling virtual airflow over the exterior.

The experience is available to users in more than 100 Porsche centres around the world, even in the markets where the model has not yet launched. Thus far, both English and German are supported by the experience with Chinese and French coming at a later date.

Porsche has plans to offer virtual car configuration in the future, a tool that is in the works and is expected to roll out to Porsche centres in the next few months.

