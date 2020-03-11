Ford turns to gamers to co-create the ‘ultimate virtual racing car'

Ford plans to collaborate with the gaming community over the next few months on Team Fordzilla P1, a project which will see them create the “ultimate virtual racing car”.

Without basing it on an existing real-life model, Ford is working with the gaming community to create a brand-new virtual car that will eventually be used by the Fordzilla e-sports team.

Vehicle resulting from the project will be called “Team Fordzilla – P1". Gamers are being invited to collaborate with the automobile manufacturer and “have a hand in creating the ultimate track machine”. Five captains from the brand's various international e-sports teams are confirmed to be contributing to the project.