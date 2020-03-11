news

Ford turns to gamers to co-create the ‘ultimate virtual racing car'

11 March 2020 - 08:35 By AFP Relaxnews
Ford has announced plans to collaborate with the gaming community to create a virtual car.
Ford has announced plans to collaborate with the gaming community to create a virtual car.
Image: Supplied

Ford plans to collaborate with the gaming community over the next few months on Team Fordzilla P1, a project which will see them create the “ultimate virtual racing car”.

Without basing it on an existing real-life model, Ford is working with the gaming community to create a brand-new virtual car that will eventually be used by the Fordzilla e-sports team.

Vehicle resulting from the project will be called “Team Fordzilla – P1". Gamers are being invited to collaborate with the automobile manufacturer and “have a hand in creating the ultimate track machine”. Five captains from the brand's various international e-sports teams are confirmed to be contributing to the project.

During the design phase, key decisions regarding everything from the engine to the shape of the cockpit will be made by the gaming community via a series of Twitter polls.

The project will kick off this week and can be followed on both Fordzilla's Twitter and Instagram profiles.

MORE

Indonesia delays Formula E race due to coronavirus concerns

Indonesia's capital city will delay a Formula E race scheduled for June 6 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus
Motoring
3 hours ago

Porsche Taycan customers can now explore vehicle in VR before they buy

Porsche has created something it calls the Taycan VR Experience, an opportunity for customers to digitally explore the EV even if it's not yet ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

No handshakes as young Lando Norris punches in for a second season

Lando Norris laughs when asked whether he will be avoiding handshakes with McLaren team mate Carlos Sainz as part of anti-coronavirus precautions
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Six driving habits that may be causing unnecessary damage to your car Features
  2. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  3. Toyota SA announces prices of new Corolla sedan news
  4. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features
  5. Petrol or diesel? New industry report details most popular car by fuel type Features

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
X