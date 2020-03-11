Ford turns to gamers to co-create the ‘ultimate virtual racing car'
Ford plans to collaborate with the gaming community over the next few months on Team Fordzilla P1, a project which will see them create the “ultimate virtual racing car”.
Without basing it on an existing real-life model, Ford is working with the gaming community to create a brand-new virtual car that will eventually be used by the Fordzilla e-sports team.
Vehicle resulting from the project will be called “Team Fordzilla – P1". Gamers are being invited to collaborate with the automobile manufacturer and “have a hand in creating the ultimate track machine”. Five captains from the brand's various international e-sports teams are confirmed to be contributing to the project.
📢We want you to help us create an epic new race car!— Team Fordzilla (@TeamFordzilla) March 9, 2020
Polls will appear in this THREAD👇from 11th March.
Feature by feature, your votes will help shape every detail.
Ford designers are standing by, ready to bring #TeamFordzillaP1 to life.
Let’s go 🏁 pic.twitter.com/brWxOyb6vJ
During the design phase, key decisions regarding everything from the engine to the shape of the cockpit will be made by the gaming community via a series of Twitter polls.
The project will kick off this week and can be followed on both Fordzilla's Twitter and Instagram profiles.