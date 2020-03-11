New York Auto Show delayed by five months due to coronavirus fears

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the New York International Auto Show has been postponed from its original dates of April 10-19, to August 28 through to September 6.

On Tuesday, the owners and organisers of the New York International Auto Show, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, announced that the conference was being delayed until the end of August due to coronavirus concerns.

Unlike the Geneva Motor Show, which was completely cancelled for the same reason, the event organisers state that, “With more than $330m in economic benefit attributed to the annual New York International Auto Show, this event has a huge impact on the local and state economies including the thousands of workers who build the show each year as well as the hospitality and related services industries that depend on it.” Therefore, the show must go on.