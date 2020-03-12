China's February car sales plunge 79%, biggest monthly drop ever

Car sales in China plunged 79% in February, marking their biggest ever monthly decline, with demand pummelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sales in the world's biggest auto market tumbled to 310,000 vehicles from the same month a year earlier, falling for a 20th straight month, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.

“China's auto sales for February returned levels not seen since 2005,” said Chen Shihua, a senior association official.

Sales of new energy vehicles, which include battery-electric cars, contracted for an eighth month in a row.

A CAAM official said last month that sales are likely to drop by more than 10% in the first half of this year. If the outbreak is effectively contained in China before April, the decline could be about 5% for the year, he added.