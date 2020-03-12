news

China's February car sales plunge 79%, biggest monthly drop ever

12 March 2020 - 11:24 By Reuters
Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co's plant in Wuhan, China. Limited operations have resumed after the initial outbreak of coronavirus.
Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co's plant in Wuhan, China. Limited operations have resumed after the initial outbreak of coronavirus.
Image: Kyodo News via Getty Images

Car sales in China plunged 79% in February, marking their biggest ever monthly decline, with demand pummelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sales in the world's biggest auto market tumbled to 310,000 vehicles from the same month a year earlier, falling for a 20th straight month, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.

“China's auto sales for February returned levels not seen since 2005,” said Chen Shihua, a senior association official.

Sales of new energy vehicles, which include battery-electric cars, contracted for an eighth month in a row.

A CAAM official said last month that sales are likely to drop by more than 10% in the first half of this year. If the outbreak is effectively contained in China before April, the decline could be about 5% for the year, he added.

In Hubei province, where the outbreak began and which is a major car manufacturing hub, responsible for nearly 10% of China's output, Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and its partners, Honda Motor, Renault SA and Peugeot SA, have all said they are delaying restarting production.

Tesla's production and delivery plans in Shanghai have also been disrupted.

However, after authorities in Wuhan on Wednesday lifted restrictions on a limited number of key industries in the city and allowed some people to return to work, Honda resumed limited output at a car plant in the city.

Nissan Motor has also said it plans to partially resume production in Xiangyang, another city in Hubei, as well as its plant in Zhengzhou, Henan.

Industry-wide, auto sales fell 8.2% last year, pressured by new emission standards in a shrinking economy and trade tensions with the US.

Positive virus tests could scupper Australian Grand Prix: health official

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix could be scrapped this weekend if Formula One teams report positive tests for the coronavirus among their ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Carlos Sainz says paddock worried about coronavirus at Australian Grand Prix

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz said on Thursday everyone in the paddock at the Australian Grand Prix is concerned about the coronavirus outbreak and ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

MotoGP postpones fourth race, Spain to open season in May

MotoGP postponed a fourth race on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, with Argentina shuffled from April to November and the season set to ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Six driving habits that may be causing unnecessary damage to your car Features
  2. Toyota SA announces prices of new Corolla sedan news
  3. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  4. Petrol or diesel? New industry report details most popular car by fuel type Features
  5. It's time to buckle up as experts warn of bigger speed bumps for auto sector news

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X