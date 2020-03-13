news

In all the turmoil, motorists can be grateful for plunge in April fuel prices

13 March 2020 - 10:54 By AASA and Motoring Reporter
Key events on the world stage have conspired to suppress the price of oil, bringing relief to oil-importing countries such as South Africa, even as the rand weakens.
Key events on the world stage have conspired to suppress the price of oil, bringing relief to oil-importing countries such as South Africa, even as the rand weakens.
Image: bizoon / 123rf

Rand weakness against the US dollar has paled into insignificance against the fuel price bonanza caused by the massive retreat of international petroleum prices, setting the stage for large reductions in fuel prices at month end. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The current data show petrol down by up to R1.11 a litre, diesel by R1.10 and illuminating paraffin by R1.18. However, these declines must be weighed against the 25c increases in  the fuel levies announced by the finance minister in February which come into effect on April 1.

The outlook based on the current data, with the levy adjustments taken into account, is for a decrease of up to 86c a litre for petrol, and up to 85c a litre for diesel. The levies are not applied to paraffin.

"As the spread of the Covid-19 virus accelerates across the globe, world financial markets have plunged, with capital fleeing to safe havens. The rand has been sharply weaker against the dollar on this trend," the AA says.

"However, this has happened side-by-side with Saudi Arabia's decision to break ranks with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec). Not only has Saudi Arabia slashed its crude prices, it has also increased production substantially."

Six driving habits that may be causing unnecessary damage to your car

There are plenty of driving habits that can affect your vehicle’s reliability over time, and without even realising it, your driving could be ...
Motoring
3 days ago

The AA says Saudi Arabia's actions come at a time when global oil demand is in decline as the coronavirus hits manufacturing and commerce, leading to a steep slump in the oil price.

"The last time oil prices dropped this suddenly was during the first Gulf War, almost 30 years ago. It means good news at the pumps for South Africans."

The AA says it doesn't believe the declines will end at their current levels.

"There is little indication of what the final picture of the Covid-19 spread will be, nor where the rand will stabilise against the dollar. It also cannot be predicted how long the Saudis are prepared to hold out in their oil price war, since their oil industry is believed to be able to maintain profitability at substantially lower per-barrel prices than the current level," the AA notes.

The AA says it foresees an extended period of turmoil.

"It will take quite some time for the global economy to get back on an even keel after the current events, and the next two or three months seem set to provide some fuel price relief to hard-pressed motorists," it says.

Petrol or diesel? New industry report details most popular car by fuel type

Ever wondered which are the most desirable cars in SA when it comes to fuel type? The latest AutoTrader Car Industry Report contains some very ...
Motoring
1 week ago

10 classic cars you should invest in right now

Here’s a rundown of some 'pre-loved' cars that could make good investments for the future
Motoring
1 week ago

Why fitting low-profile tyres to your SUV is a terrible idea

In SA, cosmetics trumps common sense in the quest for wicked-looking wheels
Motoring
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Six driving habits that may be causing unnecessary damage to your car Features
  2. Toyota SA announces prices of new Corolla sedan news
  3. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  4. It's time to buckle up as experts warn of bigger speed bumps for auto sector news
  5. Petrol or diesel? New industry report details most popular car by fuel type Features

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X