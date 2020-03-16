news

Ferrari suspends production because of coronavirus

16 March 2020 - 08:29 By AFP Relaxnews
Ferrari is suspending production for two weeks at two of its factories.
Image: AFP Photo

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari said on Saturday it was suspending production for two weeks at two of its factories, citing “serious difficulties” related to Italy being in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production will stop immediately at the Maranello and Modena factories, until March 27, Ferrari said in a statement.

“This measure has been taken in the interest of employees and following a series of rigorous measures already taken to ensure on-site security,” the firm said.

The company's home region of Emilia-Romagna is, after Lombardy, the region worst hit by the crisis, with about 200 deaths and 2,200 cases, according to local authorities.

Ferrari had attempted to carry on, even as Italy found itself the most affected country other than China. The Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown last week.

But supply chain problems have emerged to the degree that the carmaker “cannot ensure continued production”, though operations not linked to production will continue, the Ferrari added.

CEO Louis Camilleri said the company would look to restart production as soon as feasible.

Fiat-Chrysler on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of its main sites to deep clean them, saying production would drop as a result of keeping minimum staffing at the sites for the interim.

Later this week, the Italian government is expected to detail measures intended to support the eurozone's third-largest economy, which the Covid-19 crisis has sent reeling.

