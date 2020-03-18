F1 cancels August break, could delay 2021 changes

Formula One teams must close for three weeks by the end of April, in a move that will allow races to be rescheduled during the European summer and help limit the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

What would have been a record 22-round calendar is already suspended, with last weekend's Australian season opener in Melbourne cancelled and no racing expected until at least the end of May.

The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement on Wednesday that its World Motor Sport Council approved the change to the 2020 regulations to allow the cancellation of a scheduled August break.

The 10 teams must instead shut their factories for three successive weeks between now and the end of April.

"The change was supported unanimously by both the F1 Strategy Group and F1 Commission," added the FIA.