Kia gives its Sportage an infotainment boost
18 March 2020 - 16:22
Kia on Wednesday announced that it is upgrading the infotainment systems found in its popular Sportage Ignite and Ignite Plus models.
From now on, both will come equipped with an eight-inch colour touchscreen with integrated reverse camera, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
Customers who have purchased a Sportage Ignite or Ignite Plus prior to this announcement have the option of having the system retrofitted at a cost of R6,325, which includes VAT and fitment.
The upgrade can be made at any of Kia Motors South Africa’s dealerships.