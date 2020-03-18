Kia gives its Sportage an infotainment boost

news

Kia has upgraded the infotainment in both Sportage Ignite and Ignite Plus models.
Kia on Wednesday announced that it is upgrading the infotainment systems found in its popular Sportage Ignite and Ignite Plus models.

From now on, both will come equipped with an eight-inch colour touchscreen with integrated reverse camera, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. 

The new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system in Sportage Ignite and Ignite Plus models.
Customers who have purchased a Sportage Ignite or Ignite Plus prior to this announcement have the option of having the system retrofitted at a cost of R6,325, which includes VAT and fitment.

The upgrade can be made at any of Kia Motors South Africa’s dealerships.

