Rolls-Royce to suspend production in UK over coronavirus

Rolls-Royce will suspend production at its UK plant for two weeks to ensure the health of its employees.

"Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announced today [Wednesday] that production at the company’s Goodwood-based manufacturing plant will be suspended from Monday March 23 for two weeks," said the company.

"In order to further secure the health and welfare of the employees of the company, this suspension will be followed by an already-planned two-week Easter maintenance shutdown."