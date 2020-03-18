news

Toyota partners with China's Momenta on HD maps for autonomous cars

18 March 2020 - 08:29 By Reuters
Toyota's research arm is developing its so-called Automated Mapping Platform (AMP) to generate data for accurate and updated maps.
Image: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp has partnered with Chinese autonomous driving start-up Momenta to develop a high-definition (HD) mapping platform in China for autonomous driving vehicles, Momenta said in a statement.

Maps are key to allowing autonomous vehicles to locate themselves. Toyota's research arm is developing its so-called Automated Mapping Platform (AMP) to generate data for accurate and updated maps, which it said will also be accessible to industry developers.

Momenta was established three years ago and is backed by German's Daimler. It is testing autonomous cars in Beijing and Suzhou, and will provide its camera-based HD mapping technologies to help commercialise Toyota's AMP in China, according to the statement.

Toyota autonomous vehicle partnerships also include a venture with SoftBank Corp and an investment in robotaxi developer Uber ATG.

It has invested $400m (about R6,6bn) in Pony.ai, another autonomous company with a Chinese background, and $600m (about R9,9bn) in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and a new joint venture to develop mobility services.

