news

Ford pulls down $15.4bn in credit as virus hits

19 March 2020 - 16:37 By Reuters
A sign with the Ford logo in front of Serramonte Ford in Colma, California.
A sign with the Ford logo in front of Serramonte Ford in Colma, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it was drawing down $15.4 billion (roughly R265,993,728,000) from two existing credit lines and suspending dividend payments as it bolsters its reserves to ride out damage to its business from the coronavirus outbreak.

The US's second biggest automaker also abandoned its 2020 financial forecasts and said the cash would be used to deal with a squeeze on capital caused by shutdowns in production due to the fast-spreading virus.

Ford, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, have shut down their US plants, as well as factories in Canada and Mexico, to prevent the spread of the disease among roughly 150,000 factory employees.

Comparing the current situation to the 2008 to 2009 financial crisis, CEO Jim Hackett said the company was putting in place safeguards to protect its business, workforce, customers and dealers.

All three Detroit automakers have seen US employees test positive for Covid-19.

The epidemic has already hit other automakers and more are expected to slash their 2020 forecasts. Ford gets more than 35% of its sales from outside the US.

MORE

Car makers suspend European production over coronavirus

Car makers are halting production at plants across Europe as they grapple with a coronavirus and diving demand. Here is a list of their announcements
Motoring
2 hours ago

Elon Musk offers to make ventilators amid shortage in coronavirus battle

Hundreds of Twitter users on Thursday welcomed an offer by Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make ventilators for coronavirus sufferers, after the US appealed ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

F1 cancels August break, could delay 2021 changes

Formula One teams must close for three weeks by the end of April, in a move that will allow races to be rescheduled during the European summer and ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  2. Land Rover announces pricing for new Defender in SA New Models
  3. When your vehicle is most likely to be stolen and how you can prevent it from ... Features
  4. The mighty Mercedes 190 E 'Evolution II' celebrates its 30th anniversary Features
  5. SA could host a Formula 1 Grand Prix ‘as soon as 2022’ Motorsport

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X