Ford pulls down $15.4bn in credit as virus hits

Ford, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, have shut down their US plants, as well as factories in Canada and Mexico, to prevent the spread of the disease among roughly 150,000 factory employees.

Comparing the current situation to the 2008 to 2009 financial crisis, CEO Jim Hackett said the company was putting in place safeguards to protect its business, workforce, customers and dealers.

All three Detroit automakers have seen US employees test positive for Covid-19.

The epidemic has already hit other automakers and more are expected to slash their 2020 forecasts. Ford gets more than 35% of its sales from outside the US.