Formula 1 postpones major rules revamp to 2022

19 March 2020 - 19:30 By Reuters
Kimi Raikkonen of Finland driving the (7) Alfa Romeo Racing C39 Ferrari in the Pitlane during Day One of F1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 26, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One has postponed sweeping technical changes from 2021 to 2022 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sport announced on Thursday.

“Following unanimous agreement between the FIA, Formula One and all teams, the implementation of the Technical Regulations due to take effect from the 2021 season will be postponed until 2022,” it said in a statement.

It added that “due to the currently volatile financial situation” caused by the virus, teams will also use their 2020 cars in 2021 with talks ongoing over ways to make further significant savings.

