Porsche seeks greater seat comfort through 3D-printing

19 March 2020 - 09:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Porsche has decided to take advantage of 3D-printing technology to improve the seats of certain models.
German carmaker Porsche has announced the launch of a new process for the creation of 3D-printed bucket seats. The aim is to enable customers to choose the seats that suit them best.

Porsche explained that part of the central section of the seat – the comfort layer of the base and the backrest – will be produced by a 3D printer. Customers will be able to choose between three levels of firmness (soft, medium, hard), depending on their needs.

In this way, Porsche will be able to offer its customers a service similar to the one provided to racing drivers, who benefit from their own personalised seat shells. The new process will improve design, reduce weight and offer better passive cooling.

The new bucket seats will comprise three layers of materials. There is a base of expanded polypropylene (EPP), which is bonded to a 3D-printed breathable, comfort layer. Finally, the outer skin of the seat is made of “Racetex”, with a specific perforation pattern.

The new seats will initially be offered to buyers of the 911 and 718 ranges in an edition that will be limited to 40 prototypes, each of which will be equipped with a six-point seat belt.

