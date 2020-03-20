news

Honda Quest True Adventure 2020 postponed due to Covid-19

20 March 2020 - 09:20 By Motoring Reporter
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Honda Motor Southern Africa has decided to postpone Quest True Adventure 2020.
Image: Suppliied

To safeguard the health, safety and welfare of the competitors and organisers of the event, the management of Honda Motor Southern Africa has decided to postpone the adventure challenge until further notice.

Boot camp for Quest 2020 took place in Cape Town from March 10-12, 2020, where 14 finalists were chosen. The names of the 14 finalists will be released on March 29 2020.

The new date for Quest True Adventure 2020 will be communicated in due course.

For more information visit www.quest-trueadventure.com

