JLR to suspend production at UK plants from next week

20 March 2020 - 08:08 By Reuters
An aerial photograph of the Ford Plant in Wales on October 24 2018. This Jaguar Land Rover engine factory was built in 1977; it is located between Swansea and Cardiff close to the Southern Welsh coastline.
Image: Aerial Photograph by David Goddard

Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover said late on Thursday it would temporarily suspend production at its UK manufacturing facilities from next week to curb the coronavirus' spread.

The car maker said it intends to resume production at the facilities in the week of April 20.

Jaguar Land Rover's manufacturing plants in Brazil and India are continuing their operations, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

The Tata Motors-owned car maker said on Wednesday it would suspend production at its Slovakia-based Nitra plant from Friday due to the pandemic, which has so far infected 3,269 people in Britain and killed 144.

