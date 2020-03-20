Tesla US vehicle factory to suspend production due to coronavirus

Tesla Inc will suspend production at its California vehicle factory beginning on March 24 to comply with local orders aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

Tesla said its New York solar roof tile factory will also temporarily suspend production, while operations at its Nevada battery plant will continue.

“Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers,” the company said in a statement.

Tesla's shares fell nearly 9.4% in after-hours trading after the announcement.

The decision to suspend production at the Fremont, California, plant comes as Tesla ramps up production of its Model Y sport utility vehicle at the factory, which CEO Elon Musk has said will see higher demand than all of Tesla's other models combined.

The automaker also said it believed it had enough liquidity to successfully navigate the extended period of uncertainty, with about $6.3 billion (roughly R109,363,905,000) in cash at the end of the third quarter, before a recent $2.3 billion (roughly R39,926,505,000) capital raise.

Tesla's decision to suspend production came after the company met with Fremont city officials.