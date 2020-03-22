VW tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight

“Medical equipment is a new field for us. But as soon as we understand the requirements, and receive a blueprint, we can get started,” Volkswagen said, adding that prototype components had been printed and its Skoda arm was included in the project.

A spokesperson said the Wolfsburg-based, multi-brand company, which has more than 125 industrial 3D printers, was in close contact with governments and other authorities to assess needs.

Volkswagen's sports car brand Porsche also said on Friday it wanted to help in relief efforts. “We are collecting ideas about what we could do in terms of humanitarian help,” CEO Oliver Blume said on a call to discuss earnings.

Munich-based car maker BMW said it too was ready to help. “The production of components using 3D printing technology is a possibility,” it said.

Sweden's car maker Volvo urged all governments to take the crisis equally seriously and limit movements.

“I think for the economy, we need to do something drastic, rather then trying halfhearted measures that drag on forever,” CEO Hakan Samuelsson said. “We are seeing the effect from this coronavirus is increasing every day.”

The auto industry's chances of recovery depended on co-ordinated action, Samuelsson told Reuters.

“There is a big difference between countries. Some have curfews, with restaurants and schools closed. In other countries there are less drastic measures. I just think we need to synchronise that more.”