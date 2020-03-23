Carmakers halt production in India due to coronavirus

India's biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, and peers including Mahindra & Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Hyundai Motor Co, said they will halt car production in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The move comes after automakers shut plants last week in Europe, the US, Canada and Mexico, as the global death toll from coronavirus exceeded 13,000. It now stands at more than 14,500.

Sport-utility vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra said it aims to start making ventilators for coronavirus patients at its manufacturing plants, mirroring similar efforts by other automakers, including Ferrari and Fiat.

At least 341 people have so far contracted the disease in India and five deaths have been reported, prompting the government to suspend most train and metro services nationwide and order the closure of shops in several states until March 31.

Maruti, which builds one in every two cars sold in India, said it would immediately shut production and office operations at its facilities in the northern state of Haryana.

“The duration of this shutdown will depend upon government policy,” Maruti, which is majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said in a statement on Sunday.

The western state of Maharashtra, which has recorded the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, is home to one of India's biggest auto hubs, Pune, where several car makers are set to halt production indefinitely or until March 31.

Mahindra has stopped manufacturing at one of its plants in Maharashtra and will suspend work at two others from Monday, it said in a statement.