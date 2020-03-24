Aston Martin presents its first bespoke in-house engine design since 1968

Aston Martin on Tuesday revealed to the world its all-new TM01 engine: a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that the British manufacturer says will power its upcoming range of mid-engined sports cars, starting with the Valhalla from 2022.

It also happens to be the marque's first totally in-house developed and engineered engine design since 1968.

Celebrating Aston Martin’s illustrious engineer of the 1950s and 1960s, Tadek Marek, the so-called TM01 sports a "Hot-V" layout, meaning that the turbochargers nestle between the two cylinder rows. While apparently beneficial from a power point of view, this unique configuration also makes the TM01 motor surprisingly compact for what it is.