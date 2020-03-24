news

Aston Martin presents its first bespoke in-house engine design since 1968

24 March 2020 - 14:34 By Motoring Reporter
The TM01 is Aston Martin's first in-house engine design since 1968.
The TM01 is Aston Martin's first in-house engine design since 1968.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin on Tuesday revealed to the world its all-new TM01 engine: a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that the British manufacturer says will power its upcoming range of mid-engined sports cars, starting with the Valhalla from 2022.

It also happens to be the marque's first totally in-house developed and engineered engine design since 1968. 

Celebrating Aston Martin’s illustrious engineer of the 1950s and 1960s, Tadek Marek, the so-called TM01 sports a "Hot-V" layout, meaning that the turbochargers nestle between the two cylinder rows. While apparently beneficial from a power point of view, this unique configuration also makes the TM01 motor surprisingly compact for what it is.

Said to weigh less than 200kg, Aston Martin will partner the TM01 to a hybrid/plug-in hybrid electrification system accordingly to not only boost output - effectively making it at launch the most powerful powertrain in the Aston Martin range - but also help reduce harmful CO2 emissions. Aston Martin added that it will be fully Euro 7 compliant.

"Investing in your own powertrains is a tall order, but our team have risen to the challenge," said Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer of the TM01.

"Moving forward, this power unit will be integral to a lot of what we do and the first signs of what this engine will achieve are incredibly promising."

READ MORE:

Kia reveals its new fourth-generation Sorento

Covid-19 may be wreaking global havoc but it hasn't stopped Kia from pulling the wraps off its new fourth-generation Sorento SUV
Motoring
4 days ago

Fiat SA announces four new 500 derivatives

New models become range-toppers of the 500 range with enhanced features
Motoring
4 days ago

The Toyota Land Cruiser Namib is back by popular demand

In quarter three of 2019, Toyota launched its Land Cruiser Namib to the South African market. Fitted with an overlanding accessory package and a host ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. VW tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight news
  2. The Queen of Smoke is one of SA's most fearless female racing car drivers Motorsport
  3. Covid-19: AA asks motorists to be vigilant during state of disaster news
  4. LISTEN | How fuel price decreases will affect your pocket news
  5. Ford to suspend production in South Africa because of coronavirus news

Latest Videos

SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
X