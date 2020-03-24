Aston Martin presents its first bespoke in-house engine design since 1968
Aston Martin on Tuesday revealed to the world its all-new TM01 engine: a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that the British manufacturer says will power its upcoming range of mid-engined sports cars, starting with the Valhalla from 2022.
It also happens to be the marque's first totally in-house developed and engineered engine design since 1968.
Celebrating Aston Martin’s illustrious engineer of the 1950s and 1960s, Tadek Marek, the so-called TM01 sports a "Hot-V" layout, meaning that the turbochargers nestle between the two cylinder rows. While apparently beneficial from a power point of view, this unique configuration also makes the TM01 motor surprisingly compact for what it is.
Said to weigh less than 200kg, Aston Martin will partner the TM01 to a hybrid/plug-in hybrid electrification system accordingly to not only boost output - effectively making it at launch the most powerful powertrain in the Aston Martin range - but also help reduce harmful CO2 emissions. Aston Martin added that it will be fully Euro 7 compliant.
"Investing in your own powertrains is a tall order, but our team have risen to the challenge," said Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer of the TM01.
"Moving forward, this power unit will be integral to a lot of what we do and the first signs of what this engine will achieve are incredibly promising."