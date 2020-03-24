news

Nissan SA to suspend local production from Thursday due to coronavirus

24 March 2020 - 16:58 By Motoring Reporter
Production will be suspended at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant in Pretoria from March 26 until further notice.
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Nissan on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of production in its Africa, Middle East and India region.

This action follows advice and guidance from respective national governments, and is being taken to safeguard the wellbeing of staff, customers and communities.

Production will be suspended at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant in Pretoria, South Africa, from March 26 until further notice.

Nissan said it will continue prioritising the safety of its employees, partners and customers and adhere to all government protocols across the region.

